Padre Island Neighbors Facebook group helps clean trash, debris near Bob Hall Pier

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane Hanna's storm surge was one of the biggest issues for the Coastal Bend. One of the hardest hit areas was Bob Hall Pier. Waves were recorded at 14-feet high. The surge being so powerful, it was enough to compromise the structure of the t-head on the pier.

The Padre Island Neighbors Facebook group was out this morning near Bob Hall Pier to help clear storm debris from the area.

They were out on the island at 9 a.m., clearing trash and debris. Even though they aren't allowed on the beach near the pier, they split up near the area to help out with clearing everything out.

"Many of us have been here many years, some of us are new and just want to pitch in and help," organizer Chada Young said. "It's so important to our community. This pier is the heartbeat of this island and that's so why we're here."