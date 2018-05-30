An allegation that thousands of dollars collected by Padre Island Property Owners Association had been misappropriated, started a heated debated Tuesday during a town hall meeting on the Island.

Some residents angrily demanded answers of what happened to the money while others said it was a fuss about nothing.

At a town hall meeting, Padre Island Property Owners Association president Marvin Jones tried to clear up some questions about misappropriated money.

Allegations included unnecessary transactions on a debit card from 2011 to 2017 ranging from car washes, diesel gasoline, and a boat motor.

"The largest purchases were $1,800 there were two of those. One was the boat motor. The infamous boat motor," Jones said.

After many discussions about the allegations, Jones and another board member took a look at "the books" themselves.

"I can sincerely say that in my examination I found no criminal activity," Jones said.

But some homeowners said the board's word isn't enough.

"They were talking about having an audit, I get it, we need to clean things up, but people are publicly shamed over it. They're being accused of embezzlement," resident Linda Marshall said.

According to Jones, there are two sides in the POA: the newly elected board members including himself and former members

"Who is upset about the information that is coming out about bad business practices," Jones said.

Some believe the allegations are unfair and out of control.

"I am concerned about the money being spent on all of these investigations I am concerned about the people being named and having their name dragged through the mud," homeowner Travis King said.

Both sides feel someone who is qualified should get down to the bottom of the issue.

"I think it would be very good too for us to do an audit. One to make sure that our books are in order and two to restore trust and confidence here on the island," Jones said.

What seemed like a never-ending shouting match the meeting was adjourned.

