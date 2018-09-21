Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Three out of five mayoral candidates for Corpus Christi showed up to a forum on Padre Island Thursday night to discuss several topics and issues residents have about the city,

On Thursday night Aislynn Campbell, Michael Hall, and Joe McComb tried to convince a group of people who always go to the polls in high numbers that they can be trusted to lead the city in the right direction for at least the next two years.

When the speeches were over, the audience took a straw vote, and Hall won by 37-percent.

Campbell, Hall, and McComb were all given time spots to answer questions.

Dan McQueen and Ray Madrigal de Pancho Villa did not show up for the forum.

The most prominent topics discussed at the forum was increased security and more police presence.

"14-percent of our taxes are taken, and 14-percent of the services are returned," resident Sheila Allen said. "Someone is going to get hurt on the island, there's a crime right now, and people are more and more concerned about it."

"So few police officer for such a large area," resident Stephen Cook said. "On our neighborhood website every night someone posts about suspicious people they have a video of the cars the person, none of it seems to get taken care of."

"I have personally called the police department three times with a very serious situation, they never came, and I finally gave up," Allen said.

Another issue people had was sales tax as well as road construction.

"Sales tax revenue is very low. If we were actually to encourage tourism, more businesses, make it easier for businesses to be here," Cook said.

"When they do maintenance on roads like on White Cap it was better before they fixed it," resident Jim Vickley said.

Votes from the forum showed Island residents endorse Hall with 37-perfect, followed by McComb with 33-percent and Campbell at 13-percent.

All candidates will compete in elections on Nov. 6.

