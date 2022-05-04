Padre Island set to receive new renovations as part of $755 million project

Although the new development is still in it's planning stages, it is set to be located at the old Schlitterbahn waterpark.

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Big changes are coming to the Padre Island area as new home renovations and construction projects are in the works.

The Whitecap Preserve Project is looking to bring more people to the Island by providing a new atmosphere. The project will bring over $700 million worth of changes, such as bridges, boardwalks and residential spaces.

According to Corpus Christi District 4 Councilmember Greg Smith, the renovations are long over due for the area.

"We haven't had any new development on the Island for decades. So what this is it will be a new development built to 21st century expectations," Smith said.

Smith added that the renovations will aide in the economic development of Island community.

"It's gonna be all waterfront, they'll go from a half a million to a million dollars," Smith said. "It'll be a huge expanse to the tax base around $700 million in potential valuations on them."

In addition to the waterfront, there will be 100 acres of park land and trails that residents can walk through called the Whitecap Nature Preserve. Area businesses will benefit from the new additions such as Island Joes Coffee and Gallery barista, Kourtney Price.

"We're so excited to have more people here at Island Joes," Price said. "We love new faces. We are super excited to see new faces and to see our community growing with more people from all over the world."

While the plan is still in it's initial planning stages, Smith is eager to bring economic prosperity to the Island by checking all of the boxes for success.

"It is truly a mixed use master plan development where they're trying to hit all the high points that a buyer today would expect," Smith said.

