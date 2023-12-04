Padre Island Starbucks employees help keep beaches clean

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Curing caffeine cravings and keeping our beaches clean.
Employees of the Starbucks on Padre Island are doing more than making your favorite drink. Every week on Tuesday, employees grab trash bags and help clean up the beaches near the store.
Manager Krystie Kobos has been hosting the cleanups in hopes to beautify the area and keep trash out of our waters.
"We have such a beautiful natural resource out here on the Island, it can be such a shame to see people trash it," Kobos said. "I hope others take time to come out and enjoy the surroundings but be mindful of the trash around them and pick up what they can."
Kobos invites the community to help just before sunrise every Tuesday and again just before sunset on the same days.
Our 3NEWS assignment editor/photographer Jeremy Landers even got into the groove and helped with the cleanup while shooting video for this story.
The Starbucks is located at 14002 S Padre Island Dr.
