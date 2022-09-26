Surfer rushed to hospital after being tossed into jetty

Surfers are taking advantage of larger swells due to Hurricane Ian. The conditions, however, are extremely dangerous.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A surfer was rushed to the hospital this morning after being tossed into the jetties near Packery Channel, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

The surfer suffered cuts, bruises and possibly some bone fractures, CCFD Chief Robert Rocha said.

The City of Corpus Christi recently issued an advisory to warn the public of dangerous conditions in the Gulf of Mexico as a result of Hurricane Ian.

Some of the threats to coastal waters include high rip-current risk, rough waves, and coastal flooding.

“It’s typical -- not our first rodeo with this type of stuff," said Nueces County Coastal Parks Director Scott Cross. "Anytime a system comes into the Gulf we always see increased tides, nuisance flooding, beach inundation, especially here on north Padre Island."

Local surfers, on the other hand, told 3NEWS this may be the best time to catch some big waves in the area, but said that those who aren't strong swimmers should stay away.

