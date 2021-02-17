Padre Island to lose water service by mid-morning

The City said low pressure throughout the City’s water distribution system has resulted in a second water failure to The Island.

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Customers on Padre Island will see a loss of water service by mid-morning today, city officials said.

Low pressure throughout the City’s water distribution system has resulted in a second water failure to The Island.

Officials expect water services to be back on for customers in 16 – 24 hours.

Residents with concerns can contact the city's Customer Call Center at 361-826-CITY (2489).

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.