Padre Island to lose water service by mid-morning

The City said low pressure throughout the City’s water distribution system has resulted in a second water failure to The Island.

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Customers on Padre Island will see a loss of water service by mid-morning today, city officials said.  

Low pressure throughout the City’s water distribution system has resulted in a second water failure to The Island.  

Officials expect water services to be back on for customers in 16 – 24 hours.

Residents with concerns can contact the city's Customer Call Center at 361-826-CITY (2489).

