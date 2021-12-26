Padre Island water issues causes restaurants to adapt

The water pressure was low, bathrooms were inoperable, and over 1,500 pounds of ice were ordered after Scuttlebutt's Bar and Grill had to dump their supply.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued to residents on padre island. That has local businesses on edge today.

"It was a little stressful at first, not knowing when the pressure was going to come back on,” Christina Craig, Manager at Scuttlebutt’s Bar and Grill said. “(We weren’t sure when) we'd have running bathrooms, running water to do dishes, things like that. Once that pressure came back on, we just hit the ground running and opened back up safely."

The notice comes after a major water line broke at Packery Channel Park Road. City utilities crews responded last night. It's not the first time this has happened, but the necessary precautions were taken to ensure normal operations.

"It has (happened) in this area because of the water flow and water pressure. We do occasionally have something like that, but we've never put any customers in harm's way and want to make sure that we open safely," Craig said.

Craig arrived at Scuttlebutts in the morning and worked with her team to prepare for customers. The water pressure was low, bathrooms were inoperable, and over 1,500 pounds of ice were ordered after they had to dump their supply. As for her home on Padre Island, Craig prepared there, too.

"Absolutely, yeah, we do live on the island, and we've got bottled water so we can brush our teeth, wash our hands, things like that, because I've got small children, too," she said.

Water samples are being tested at four locations around the island. businesses and residents are advised to continue boiling water until the notice is lifted.

This only applies to Padre Island, not all Corpus Christi residents, and the boil water notice is expected to be in effect until Monday.

