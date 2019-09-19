CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The summer season is now over on Padre Island, and as the humans leave the Island, it seems dogs are taking over.

Padre Island is always a good place to be a dog, but over the weekend from Port Aransas to Waves Resort, it was a great place to be an Island dog.

Once a year when the staff at Waves Resort get ready to drain the swimming pool at the end of the season they throw Island dogs a pool party.

For two hours the dogs splashed, hung ten, did a little barking, hitched rides on their humans, and did what dogs do.

From Port Aranas to Padre the weekend was one the dogs will be telling their pups about.

