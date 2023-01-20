Padre Islander cleans up area beach one toy at a time

Evelyn Pless-Schuberth has been picking up discarded beach toys in good condition since 2017. She then bags them up so they can hopefully be reused in the future.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Padre Island woman is cleaning up the beaches and she's doing it one toy at a time.

Evelyn Pless-Schuberth has been picking up discarded beach toys in good condition, and then placing them in bags.

Pless-Schuberth has been picking up toys since 2017 in hopes that they will be reused.

They are free to anyone who wants them, and Pless-Schuberth said the idea came from her time living in Berlin, Germany.

"In Germany you did a lot more recycling than here and, for me, its just a waste of money to see these new toys unused and ending up in the trash cans," she said.

Pless-Schuberth said she collected enough toys to fill sixty bags over the last year, and brought them to the Island Italian Restaurant on Padre Island.