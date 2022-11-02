Padre Island's Holiday Inn being renovated, reopened as Island Resort Hotel

The hotel sits next to the only public parking lot on the sea wall and is well situated for tourists.

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — A well known beach hotel on Padre Island will soon be reopening, and doing so under a new name.

The old Holiday Inn at the beach will soon be known as the Island Resort Hotel. Hotel General Manager Michael Corral said the renovations will provide much needed space and amenities.

"We've got 149 rooms and we'll be a full service restaurant, indoor and outdoor bar as well," Corral said.

The hotel was closed from sustained damage received by Hurricane Harvey four years ago. Corral said that despite ownership, renovations for the hotel have always been on the table for discussion.

"A new ownership group purchased it about three weeks ago," Corral said. "Bought this hotel, which used to be Holiday Inn, and the assistant hotel behind us, which is the Holiday Inn Express. So renovations were already in the process with the old owner, and we're here to finish it up."

Corral said the reaction from locals has been intense and City Councilman Greg Smith said the renovation is something the City has been waiting years for.

"It's exciting news for the Island and it's exciting news for Corpus Christi," Smith said. "The hotel has been out of service since Hurricane Harvey four and a half years ago, and before that it was one of our bigger HOT tax producers, hotel and motel tax in the city. So getting it back and open is real positive for us."

Corral said his biggest challenge is finding around 60 employees he needs to staff the hotel.

"That's been the biggest challenge," Corral said. "Looking for folks that want to work. So I'm constantly recruiting online and in the streets, so if anybody is looking for work, 1502 Windward Drive. Come see me."

The hotel sits next to the only public parking lot on the sea wall and is well situated for tourists. Corral hopes to have the business operational very soon.

