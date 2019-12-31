CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sign that welcomes all visitors to Padre Island has received a facelift in the form of a new light.

It has been five years since the Padre Island statue was illuminated, and over the course of time and vandalism, they lost the lights more than five years ago.

Kent Ullberg is the artist who sculpted and designed a welcome sign in 1989.

Aside from the lights being stolen twice, copper plaques with the names of residents who donated to help build the sign were stolen as well.

With the help of Councilman Greg Smith and local businessman and engineer Richard Pittman, they found private funding to replace the light that illuminates the sign at night.

"An anonymous donor here on the Island donated $22,000 to replace the lights as they are now. And they're really powerful. This time they're not going to be stolen quite as easily," Ullberg said.

"Besides being a beautiful piece of artwork by a world-renowned artist, it is something I think the Island and the whole city and the whole area should be very proud of," Pittman said.

The new lights are anchored in a cement column with metal mesh covering the bulbs.

None of the funds used to replace the light came from taxpayers.

Residents of the Island hope to raise enough funds to replace the plaques with the names of the donors from the Island sign.

