CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was quite the sight on Padre Island Friday as a giant crane began the process of tearing down what had been a signature ride at Schlitterbahn Corpus Christi.

That complex has been renamed the Waves Resort, and now that 45-foot tall water slide is no more.

The Padre Plunge opened back in May of 2017 and instantly became a hit with the waterpark guests. However, it wasn't long before Schitterbahn's economic problems and concerns about the ride's safety forced it to shut down for good.

Managers of the Waves Resort said their waterpark will be open in time for Spring Break, and they said the Padre Plunge will eventually be replaced with a zipline experience.

