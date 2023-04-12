Padre Street restored to a two-way after business owners complain

As 3NEWS reported in March, the move was made to stop wrong-way drivers from accessing the Harbor Bridge.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TxDOT has reversed course on a recent decision to convert Padre Street to a one-way street after local SEA District business owners wrote a latter protesting the change.

As 3NEWS reported in March, the move was made in an effort to avoid allowing wrong-way drivers onto the Harbor Bridge.

"It would be best if those two exits, Power Street and Padre were closed to eliminate the problem of the wrong-way drivers getting on the Harbor Bridge in the first place," Durrill Properties' Bill Durrill said.

But business owners in the area felt the move limited access to their establishments.

"To get down to the SEA District, you have to go around Concrete Street and all the way around to Whataburger Field, the back way," he said.

Work on the change, which affects the area from North Tancahua Street to Ramirez Street, began Wednesday.

