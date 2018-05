The CDC says typhus fevers include scrub typhus, murine typhus, and epidemic typhus.

Chiggers spread scrub typhus, fleas spread murine typhus, and body lice spread epidemic typhus.

The most common symptoms are fever, headaches, and sometimes rash.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter,andInstagram!

© 2018 KIII