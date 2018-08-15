Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A Corpus Christi art studio wants to give back to the community with paint.

Owners of Painting With a Twist on SPID and Airline are hosting a fundraiser Sunday to help the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

"Painting with a Purpose" is held once a month, and this month the company chose the Cancer Society. The owner of the studio said he got the idea from his previous employer.

"'M', the previous employer was a big supporter of Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, so I do this in conjunction with him, and it is a public class," owner Fred Amrhein said.

Half of the money raised will go straight to the cause. For more information, click here.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII