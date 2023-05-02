Painting scheduled for existing Harbor bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Routine painting for the existing harbor bridge is set to begin tomorrow, Monday February 6.
The work will include painting and coating steel truss members above and below the bridge deck.
The operation will eventually require lane closures on the bridge but that is not expected to begin until March.
Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed this summer.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Desalination plant coming to Alice in 2024
- Here's a timeline of recent water-main breaks
- Flour Bluff ISD now also offers dinner to its community, students
- Carroll High School baseball looking to make a run in 2023
- Hwy. 358 ramp-reversal project closes eastbound lanes between Weber, Everhart on Monday
- Jimmy Kimmel invites Jason Grosboll, aka 'Popcorn Guy', to Oscars
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.