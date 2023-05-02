Painting scheduled for existing Harbor bridge

The operation will eventually require lane closures on the bridge beginning in March.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Routine painting for the existing harbor bridge is set to begin tomorrow, Monday February 6.

The work will include painting and coating steel truss members above and below the bridge deck.

The operation will eventually require lane closures on the bridge but that is not expected to begin until March.

Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed this summer.

