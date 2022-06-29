Pair of water towers brought back online by the City of Corpus Christi

One of the towers is located at Rand Morgan Road and Leopard Street, and the other is located on Holly and Everhart Road.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two new water towers are being brought online after being built by the City of Corpus Christi five years ago.

The towers will result in homeowners not having to worry about increased water pressure causing busted pipes.

Mike Murphy is the City's Chief Operations Officer, and told City Council that the city's newest water towers will be opened to the system beginning right away.

One of the towers is located at Rand Morgan and Leopard Street, and the other is located on Holly and Everhart Road.

Murphy said there were many problems when they brought the towers online at full pressure five years ago.

"We started experiencing several water breaks in the area. In the neighborhood of 50-to-60 breaks in the course of a couple of days," Murphy said.

He added that the City had to make a lot of repairs to get to this point.

"We've installed almost a quarter of a million linear feet of water line to replace the old, decrepit, outdated water system that was in there," Murphy said.

Murphy said he hopes to have the water pressure up to near 72 pounds per square inch within six-to-eight months. He adds that they will provide pressure regulators to anyone who asks for one.

"We're going to get that three million gallons of storage because it's critical right now for emergency situations," Murphy said.

12 years ago, the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality(TCEQ) ruled the City did not have enough elevated storage, and plans were made for four new towers. Murphy said that he hopes to advertise for bids this fall for the next tower in Flour Bluff.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.