CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Palmer Drug Abuse Program is a peer base support group and 12 step program here in the Coastal Bend to help people who are fighting addiction.

They are hosting their next fundraiser, the Non-Gala Gala at Cole Park on Wednesday August 15th from 6-9. This will be a family friendly event.

The purpose of this fundraiser is also to educate the public on the services PDAP provides.

For sponsorship info visit their website http://www.pdapcc.org/.

