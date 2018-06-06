The Nueces County Commissioner's Court honored the Pan American Golf Association Wednesday for their work in the community and their upcoming annual convention.

The Pan American Golf Association has been around for 50 years and promotes golf for men, women, and children through community involvement and fundraising activities. This year their 65th annual convention is taking place in Corpus Christi, something that organization member Elita Longoria said only happens every 10-12 years.

"We're very honored that the judge passed this resolution in honoring our club," Longoria said.

The annual convention is a week-long event that will be taking place July 30- Aug. 3.

