Panda Express donates $1 million to Driscoll Children's Hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Panda Express donated $1 million to Driscoll Children's Hospital as part of their long-term relationship.

The funds will go toward classrooms at the Panda Cares Center of Hope there at the hospital. The center was designed to provide a safe and comforting environment for patients to visit and just be a kid.

"Every penny counts. It's about the courage, it's about the generosity we bring that provides the opportunity for everybody to make a difference for our community," said Lisha Lai, regional Director of operations for Panda Express.

Lai said 100% of the proceeds came from in-store donation boxes.

