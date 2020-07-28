Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer extended until August 21

The program is a one-time benefit of $285 per child and can be used in the same way SNAP food benefits pay for groceries.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is extending the deadline for the federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program until August 21 to ensure families who are eligible have more time to apply for food benefits.

The program is a one-time benefit of $285 per child and can be used in the same way SNAP food benefits pay for groceries.

Eligible families include those with children who lost access to free or reduced school lunches because of the school closures.

For more information call (833) 613-6220.

