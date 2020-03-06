CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As you might expect, many non-profits in the Coastal Bend have been helping those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The United Way of the Coastal Bend has been helping the non-profits in the 10 counties they serve to help others.

In March, the United Way started a COVID-19 Relief Fund to help non-profit groups. The Relief Fund is aimed at helping provide various kinds of assistance to that hardest-hit by the pandemic. Food, childcare for essential workers and help with rent or utilities are just some of what the donations supply.

The United Way's Vice President of Community impact Donna Hurley said generous donors have made it a success.

"Through their generosity, we've raised over $600,000 and have been able, as of yesterday, have dispersed $478,840 of that back into the community," Hurley said. "It's being used 100-percent. No fees being kept. There's no administrative fees. 100-percent of donations are going back out to serve our community."

Non-profits in the 10 counties that United Way serves can apply for funding by visiting their website. Non-profits must be providing services related to the effects of COVID-19 in order to be eligible for funding.

