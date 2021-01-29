Pandemic relief scams continue, the Better Business Bureau warns

Scammers are good at what they do. Social media accounts can be hacked and con artists may be posing as someone you know.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Overcoming the challenges of running a small business can be tough. Trying to keep that business open and profitable during a global pandemic, can sometimes seem nearly impossible.

And then, there are the scammers who are always looking to take a piece for themselves.

Recently, the Better Business Bureau sent out a warning about fresh offers of COVID relief grants and loans, supposedly being made available by the new administration in Washington.

Turns out, most of it is not legitimate.

Katie Galen, Regional Director of the BBB, says it’s just another way for the dishonest to get their hands on your hard-earned money.

“A business owner might receive a call or an email or a text message saying that there is some sort of federal grant that’s available to them,” she says. “Have they applied? If not, they can help them apply.”

And that’s where the scam starts.

Galan continues, “They are going to ask you to provide them with a processing fee. It will either be a processing fee or funds to expedite you receiving this grant money. And so that's the goal of this scam, to get these funds upfront from you.”

In order to keep what is yours, there are three things to keep in mind:

First, never pay for “free” money. As Galan reminds us, “You will never have to pay any type of upfront fee for any kind of federal grant.”

Don’t believe anyone who wants to give you money by asking for money in return.

Second, be careful, even if the info appears to come from a “friend."

Scammers are good at what they do. Social media accounts can be hacked and con artists may be posing as someone you know. One business owner even reported being contacted by someone they thought was their bookkeeper.

“If it seems like it’s coming from a friend of yours or someone you work with, don’t respond to that initial correspondence. Call them and say, ‘Hey, did you actually send me this?’ and usually, they have not,” warns Galan.

Finally, do your own research. Make sure you are satisfied that a website is legitimate before proceeding.

Again, Galan offers this advice: “A good way to figure out who these organizations are and if they’re legitimate, is to visit our website. You can find these organizations there and see if there are any complaints or reviews associated with them,” she says. “And also visit the Federal Trade Commission.”

It is an easy way for small business owners to keep their dreams alive.

