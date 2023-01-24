Leading expert on Alzheimer's, dementia talks signs and care with staff at Corpus Christi retirement community

Empowering caregivers on Alzheimer's and dementia was the topic of discussion taking place at Mirador Retirement community.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Empowering caregivers on Alzheimer's and dementia was the topic of discussion taking place at Mirador Retirement community on Timbergate Drive near Staples.

Author and doctor, Tam Cummings is one of the leading educators of dementia, sharing her extensive research with staff on the signs and different stages of the disease.

But most importantly, she shared advice on how to provide the best care of residents living with Alzheimer's and how to share what's happening with their families.

"It was more knowledge that I need because I work in memory support so I see this every day so her advice and her knowledge and giving it to us is amazing," said CNA Elle Hernandez who is part of Mirador's memory support team.

CNA Thyme Prejean said that Cumming's expertise gave her a better understanding on how to help those struggling with the disease.

"Dr. Cummings really spoke about being there for the families going through this, now I have a lot more knowledge now how to help them through that," she said.

"Really makes such a huge difference, because when we don't train staff they begin to think what families who haven't been educated about the disease think. They begin to think the resident is faking the behavior, acting like, lying, doing the behavior on purpose and so for professionals as well as families they have to recognize this person's brain is dying and that is what dementia means," said Tam Cummings, PhD, Gerontologist.