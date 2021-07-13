Foot bridge in Papalote no longer underwater

BEE COUNTY, Texas — It was last week when we spoke with Paplote residents in Bee County who shared with us that when it rains and floods, they can not drive in and out of their neighborhood.
Last Wednesday, the area felt the impact of that rain for days.
"There was safety issues and by Friday, we drove around a little bit on our street and we were consumed by water it was everywhere," resident Pam Parker said. "It was coming up behind my next-door neighbors house from the creek into the backyard."
Parker added that last week was the worst she's seen flooding since living in the area. The good news is that the water has gone down.
