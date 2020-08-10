Island Report: Parade of Homes on Padre Island

One home featured in the show almost didn't get built because of design issues.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've been by the intersection of SPID and Aquarius lately on Padre Island, you've probably seen houses going up. They're hard to miss.

One house is now one of only three on Padre Island that is part of the 2020 Parade of Homes. The house almost didn't get built.

The problem was the rules for island architecture through the property owners association require the pitch of the roof to be at least five degrees, but the pitch of this metal room is only half that.

"It didn't fit with island aesthetics; they didn't like the design," Homeowner Raul Valdez said.

Raul appealed and won his case. The result is a beautiful island home with a water view from the second story balcony. Packery Channel is right across the street, too.