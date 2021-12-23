Identities of paraglider and pilot in deadly Ft. Bend County crash released

The county medical examiner says the paraglider is 51-year-old Kenneth Tuttle. Both he and the pilot, Robert Steven Gruss, died from blunt force trauma.

HOUSTON — We're learning the identification of the pilot and paraglider who died in a mid-air collision on Tuesday in Fort Bend County.

The county medical examiner says the paraglider is 51-year-old Kenneth Tuttle. Both he and the pilot, Robert Steven Gruss, died from blunt force trauma.



Federal investigators say it could be weeks before preliminary details about the crash are released.

Story background

Grus and Tuttle died in the incident that was spread across at least three locations that are approximately four miles apart.

A single-engine Cessna 208 was en route to Victoria, Texas from George Bush Intercontinental Airport when it crashed at a firing range approximately a half-mile away from the subdivision, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Federal officials involved in the investigation provided no details on the crash, deferring to a preliminary report expected next month. The FAA referred inquiries to the National Transportation Safety Board.

"Some of your questions will be answered by the preliminary report in two weeks or the full investigation report, which could take 1-2 years," NTSB spokesperson Eric Weiss said in a statement.

A spokesperson with UPS said the aircraft involved was carrying material for the shipping giant.

"UPS is aware of an accident involving a small aircraft that departed Houston Tuesday morning on a flight to Victoria, TX," UPS media relations director Jim Mayer said in a statement. "While the accident did not involve a UPS aircraft or employees, the flight was contracted to carry UPS packages. Our thoughts are with everyone involved in this tragic situation."