CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's not Halloween, but Corpus Christi is about to get spooky with a unique circus.

"I bend and break in ways that people would think are unimaginable but are quite imaginable," said Benjamin Holland.

From acrobats to contortionists, Paranormal Cirque mixes horror, theatre, and magic - and is unlike any other traveling circus show.

"She literally hangs from her hair and it's terrifying and beautiful and it really pushes the limits of the human condition which is what we're about here," said Sonya Black, Scare Actor.

"People generally don't want to come to our circus because they think it's scary, but in all reality, our show is not really scary at all, the show itself," said Olivia Mattice.

When guests first get there, they have to walk through the graveyard pre-show.

"It is me and the other scare actor's job to get the adrenaline pumping for the main show," added Sonya Black.

But once you're past the spooky pre-show, the spectacle begins.

From acrobatic motorcyclists to fire dancers.

If you really want to feel like part of the show, but not sure if you can do any of the stunts, you can even get your face painted.

"We have a lot of like theatrics involved, there's a lot of magic and tons of comedy, you'll be laughing off the edge of your seat."

This is just a sneak peek of what you can expect when you buy tickets and attend the Paranormal Cirque here in Corpus Christi.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: