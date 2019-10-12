CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A husband and wife were taken to jail Monday after a confrontation with a Nueces County Constable in front of the Tuloso-Midway Primary School.

It was before school started Monday morning when a deputy constable from Nueces County Precinct 1 was directing traffic in front of the school and said 48-year-old Bryant Johnson did not obey his orders and kept driving.

A 3News viewer shared a video of what happened next.

The constable had to pull his Taser out to get Johnson to follow his orders. The viewer video showed a short bit of the encounter, but Nueces County constables let 3News see footage of the entire incident as Johnson yelled, cursed and claimed racism.

It all happened in front of students and parents who were dropping their children off at school.

Eventually, another officer showed up and they were able to arrest Johnson on a number of charges, including disorderly conduct and having an unrestrained three-year-old in the front seat of his vehicle.

Johnson's wife, Desiree Johnson, was also arrested because she was wanted by police.

"It was a common situation that officers are encountering every day now, people challenging them during a traffic stop or during a detention," Sgt. Felipe Martinez said. "This is a minor violation that could have easily been handled with a citation or verbal warning."

Martinez said the Constable's Office will probably use the video of the encounter as a training tool for other officers. That's because of the officer staying cool and professional during a very scary confrontation.

Tuloso-Midway Superintendent Rod Sumner told 3News the district says each principal has the authority to restrict parents who are disruptive on campus. No decision has been made yet by the district.

