Catholic Charities 'Parents as Teachers' program helps prepare children for school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The ‘Parents as Teachers’ program at Catholic Charities Corpus Christi is aimed at giving families with children from newborns to 5-years-old a little extra help when it comes to their child's development.

The program has been helping families for ten years.

“Our program is for any families that have children 0 to 5 or grandparents raising grandchildren or just anyone that wants to learn about their child's development that falls in that category of having children 0 to 5,” said Parent Educator Isabel Hernandez.

Hernandez says the program helps parents prepare their children for school.

“Our program is evidence based which means that there’s a curriculum we follow to be able to provide the parent child activities that go over developmental domains that we discuss on language, motor skills, cognitive which is problem solving and social emotional skills,” said Hernandez.

Like everyone else the program had to adjust due to the pandemic, switching from in person visits to virtual.

“For the families that don’t have a smart phone we screenshot a picture or mail them the supplies or what they need, or a porch drop off, so the interaction is still there,” said Hernandez.

Mother of two, Ysena Medellin says the program helped both of her daughters.

“Well Haley wouldn’t speak when she started the program, but they gave me some advice and how to start her speech and if you see her now like you can’t tell that English is her second language that’s how good she speaks both language,” said Medellin.

“And Sofia has also gained a lot of knowledge. Her colors, her numbers, her letters.”

Medellin says the program also helped her.

“Thanks to this program I have other mothers and friends and we help each other out,” said Medellin.

