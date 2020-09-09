Parents give feedback on their child's first day returning to in-person learning

These moms all said while they know each day can bring new changes, they hope in-person classes continue.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Behind every child who returned to the classrooms in early September was a parent waving them goodbye from their cars.

"He seemed all gassed up and excited for it," said Emily Still, a mom from the Corpus Christi Independent School District. "But then right before they opened the door, he said 'I don't know if I want do this.'

Still said along with her son, she was also a little nervous when she watched him walk through the school doors.

"They opened the door and said 'hey I like your mask,'" said Still.

Thanks to the inviting school staff and the reassurance from her son, after she heard about his day, she felt more at ease. Along with other parents around the Coastal Bend who said even though their districts reported positive cases, they're not letting it deter them from sending the kids back.

"My husband's an essential worker, so we've been at that risk this whole time," said Jennifer Mahan, a mom in the Gregory-Portland Independent School District.

Mahan sent back her kindergarten and second grade kids to their classes and said her family has tried to find the balance.

"Every single moment we step out of our house we expose ourselves and we have that risk, and I think at this point its time to kind of find a good balance of normality and be precautions and safe," Mahan said.

Other parents also responded after hearing how well the first day experience went for other families.

"That makes me feel like 10 times better, I'm super excited," said Brianna McBride, another CCISD mom. "I'm getting more and more excited about my date for him to go."

All of the moms said they know each day can have new changes, but they hope in-person classes continue.