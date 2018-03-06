First responders in the Coastal Bend said they have seen an increase in active drowning calls as the weather heats up. A majority of them involve children.

However, when officials respond to the scene and sometimes before arrival, the child or individual is found a few yards down the beach; they were never in the water to begin with. All the units cancel and return to their stations.

ESD Number Two Fire Chief Dale Scott said for an opening water drowning call, several parties get involved such as fire and rescue, lifeguards, paramedics and often times, the U.S. Coast Guard. He said they take every drowning call 100 percent serious.

This takes resources away from other calls that are life-threatening so Scott and his colleagues are spreading the word to parents and guardians: keep a closer eye on your children at the beach.

He recommended sticking to your child's side at all times when visiting any open body of water in addition to requiring them to wear a proper flotation device. He added, parents should get into the water with their children and never let them wander alone on the beach.

