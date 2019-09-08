CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some parents were outraged after waiting outside Fay Webb Elementary School since 8:30 p.m. Thursday night to register their children for the City's Latchkey program.

According to those who were waiting, online registration for the program filled up within six minutes, leaving those who couldn't register online to line up and compete for the limited spots remaining.

Many parents are hoping for better organization for the after-school program because of the stress registration brings, especially for parents with more than one child.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

