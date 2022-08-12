'Parents Night Out' will help relieve stress during the holiday season

The city of Corpus Christi is giving parents the chance to sneak out and run some errands and take care of holiday shopping.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents have an opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done, without the hassle of finding a babysitter to watch their kids.

The city of Corpus Christi's Park & Recreation Department will host an event called 'Parents Night Out' Saturday, Dec. 10, where parents can drop off their kids at the Lindale Recreation Center at 3133 Swantner Drive.

The recreation center will serve children a nice warm holiday meal and entertain them with games and winter crafts. Robert Dodd, the parks and recreation director said that this is the fourth time they've held an event like this.

“Parents can get freed up to do a lot of things,” Dodd said. “They can go shopping for their kids, they can go, you know, maybe to a Christmas party. Maybe they just spend time with themselves, whatever they need to do and so it's just a time for that."

Dodd added his team will constantly monitor any children that are dropped off, and that the event is meant to benefit parents.

“We’re gonna be watching their kids and taking care of them and putting them in a good situation where you know, they don't have to get a babysitter," Dodd said.

There will be two sessions. One in the morning from 9:30 to 2:30 p.m., and then one from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. The service costs $10 per child, per session. If your child spends the whole day there it will be $20.

Space is limited and it's first-come, first-serve. So they recommend parents register online. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on "Parents Night Out 2022" and click on register.

You can also call this number: (361) 826-3460.

