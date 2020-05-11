Parents try balancing stress, communicating with children about elections, all in a pandemic

Elections are a great time for parents to teach kids about how a democracy works but an even better time to show the importance of respect and empathy.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kids are perceptive. Much like adults, they absorbed the hectic, bitter, nail-biting election. A Coastal Bend counselor said it's important to sit kids down and talk about feelings surrounding the elections.

"They may be hearing about this in other places, as a parent you want to be a source that can be trusted," said Michelle Hollenbaugh, an associate professor of counseling at the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. "This is a good way to try and show your kid emotions when you're feeling anxious or stressed, so it's a good way to teach emotion regulation."

Hollenbaugh said elections are a great time for parents to teach kids about how a democracy works but even better to show them the importance of respect and empathy.

"They went to school in their U.S.A. gear because we told them today isn't about who we're picking, but it's about America and us coming together and that's the most important part," said Jennifer Mahan, a mom apart of the Coastal Bend Mom Collective organization.

Mahan said she tried explaining her family values first, then, why she chose to support a particular candidate.

"We want to be involved citizens in our country, but we also know that we believe in God, we believe God is in control and that no matter the outcome we know we'll be ok," said Mahan.

Hollenbaugh said reaffirming to children that, as the election ends, everything will work out.

"Hear them, validate emotions and let them know they've been heard and by modeling that you're teaching your child to do the same for you and for others," said Hollenbaugh.

