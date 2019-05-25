CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was an emotional graduation for Calallen High School Friday night because one member of the senior class could not be at the ceremony.

Alivia Adair suffered a sudden, major brain bleed on March 8th and passed away on March 10th.

Adair's parents had requested that they are allowed to walk the stage in her place and initially that request was turned down, but their persistence paid off.

According to the family of Adair, she was an outstanding student and much beloved at Calallen High School.

Adair's classmates started the standing ovation in the audience and it quickly led to the entire auditorium on their feet.

Graduation was an emotional moment for Adair's father and mother as they walked the stage to accept her diploma.

Adair's family had to create a petition for Calallen administrators to give them the ability to walk the stage. Signatures were collected, and letters were written, and ultimately, the district ruled in the family's favor.

Alivia's family said Friday night would not be possible without help from the Calallen community.

Alivia had accepted a $40,000 scholarship to the University fo Creative Careers in Georgia.