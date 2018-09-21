Corpus Christi (KIII News) — No one was ever in danger Thursday after reports that a student made a threat at a local middle school.

The Catholic Diocese of Corpus Christi wants parents to know they looked into the threat and found it to be a joke made during class at Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School.

Administrators took the threat seriously as part of their 'zero tolerance' policy and sent an alert to parents and called the police.

The school wants to reiterate there was never a real threat.

