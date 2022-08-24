Parishioners upset with Diocese of Corpus Christi's decision to demolish church in Concepcion

The Immaculate Conception Mission Church was built in 1947, but the Diocese says it needs to be demolished following an engineering report.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday, in the small town of Concepcion, a large number of parishioners showed up angry about the Diocese of Corpus Christi's plan to demolish their church.

"Bottom line is the community is questioning how the diocese came to this decision. So that's what we want, is answers," said Cecilia Perez Black, who is upset over the demolition process.

The conception mission was built in 1947, but parishioners say there's been a church here in some form or fashion since the 1880's. The Catholic Diocese of Corpus Christi is set to completely demolish the building who say it's in really bad shape.

"It's a safety issue right now. The structure itself is not safe, there's no rebar at all in this building, in this beautiful church," said Katia Uriarte-Philipello, Director of Communications and Public Relations for the Diocese of Corpus Christi.

She also told 3NEWS that Wilkerson and Sanders, a local structural engineering firm, did an inspection of the mission church and recommended that the building should be demolished.

"We want to do everything in our power to restore, salvage the church," Uriarte- Philipello said.

"While the decision has been made to tear down the historic mission church everyone here wants to save it and are willing to put their own money into that effort," said Corpus Christi resident Carla Rosa Villarreal.

The group says right now it's going to write a letter to the bishop to air their concerns and ask that the mission be saved. They also say they have a chance to speak with him in person as he is set to be there on Sept. 11.

The parishioners also hoping that they'll be allowed to have another structural engineer look at the building and give them the cost of what it's going to take to make the needed repairs. All in the hope that they can continue to call this church their spiritual home.

