Park Road 22 bridge near completion

The project is expected to be complete in July 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Padre Island is near the end of Park Road 22 construction.

The project has been going on for years and contractors are working on the last few steps before it can be completely opened up.

The section closed right now is between Compass and Cruiser streets. Eastbound drivers are currently shifted to westbound lanes while contractors work.

The City of Corpus Christi told 3NEWS construction is a few months away from completion. Brett Van Hazel, assistant director of construction management for the Corpus Christi Engineering Services Department, explained, "The contractor is working on the roadway surface; they're getting it ready to install asphalt. They're also working on the embankments."

Van Hazel added the next phase of construction will begin after a new railing is added to the bridge.

"Once all that's complete, then they'll kind of transition over to the other side of the bridge and finish off the railing system on that side." Van Hazel said.

Traffic has been limited to one lane during multiple years of construction. Van Hazel said it should open the area and increase traffic flow once it's complete. He explained, "Once we finish this bridge out, it'll help, it'll help with the flow on the beach as well as it'll help with the future plans for some of the private development that's going on out there."

With hurricane season on the horizon, officials said weather could affect the estimated completion date which is currently set for July this year.

"Weather is always a factor, and we are going to be entering into the time of the year when hurricanes are always a possibility." Van Hazel said, "So, there's always the risk of a major weather event but right now we don't foresee any issues."

Van Hazel told 3NEWS that the embankments, roadway preparation for asphalt, and new railings are the last few steps in the project.

Once complete, it will fully open one of the main roads traveling through the center of Padre Island.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!