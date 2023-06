The contractor will have a pilot car and flaggers on site to guide drivers across the bridge.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting Friday morning, the northbound lane of Park Road 22 will be closed for the bridge project.

During the repair, the bridge will be reduced from two lanes to one.

The closure will address a road failure on the bridge. Drivers will only be permitted to cross one direction at a time.

