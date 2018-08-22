Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi City Council approved Tuesday the passing of the Parker Pool from city ownership to Nueces County ownership.

The city agreed to pass over ownership after the county agreed to pay for improvements for the pool.

Parker Pool is located on Flour Bluff and Graham Road. The city will still own the rest of Parker Park.

People who live in flour bluff said they have big plans for property newly switched to Nueces County ownership.

"Our goal is to make parker pool and parker park the place for outdoor fun in flour bluff. we especially want to thank the city of Corpus Christi for helping us the past 3-years," owner Flo East said.

According to the City Council, it takes $100,000 a year to run the pool.

