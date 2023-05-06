Parker Pool slated for much-needed repairs, upgrades after summer swim season ends

Nueces County Pct. 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney advocated for the county to take over the pool's maintenance, saying Flour Bluff's growth highlights its potential.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County recently approved additional funding for much-needed repairs and upgrades to Parker Pool in Flour Bluff.

3NEWS discovered that the pool is attracting many of the new families who have moved into the area.

Parker Pool Manager Marin Cox stated that the pool won't shut down for repairs until the summer is over and that the number of swimmers utilizing the pool has increased since last year.

"This year we're seeing 250-300 swimmers come each day. But compared to last year, we had 100-200. It's like a hundred swimmers difference everyday. It's grown a lot," she said.

Mark Thomas, representing the Coastal Bend Friends of Aquatics community group, mentioned that county commissioners have allocated $300,000 for necessary repairs and upgrades.

"We've got our shade structure in play," he said. "The winds have ripped it up over the past few years. We've had just horrible winds come through and did their play on it. And in the pump room. We have several issues in the pump room."

Nueces County Precinct 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney advocated for the county to take over the pool's maintenance. He noted that the growth in Flour Bluff highlights the facility's significance.

"I have the area that's growing the fastest. Flour Bluff, Port Aransas, the Island, London, parts of the southside of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff is right there in the middle of it," he said.

According to data from Point2Homes, Flour Bluff's population is just over 30,000, representing a 0.8% growth rate from last year. Chesney anticipates continued major growth in his entire district, considering the military base, incoming industry such as Tesla, the Island University, and other factors.

"And now we're just ready to do the next phase of it to make sure that it continues to be a flourishing pool in a flourishing area, Flour Bluff. Flour Bluff on fire and this pool's a big part of it," he said.

Parker Pool will operate as usual until the summer ends in August, when repairs are expected to commence.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!