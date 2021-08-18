You can no longer park on front yards in Corpus Christi

There are exceptions if your lot doesn't have an improved driveway or if your yard touches a street or alleyway that's less than 28 feet wide.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is putting a stop to parked cars in front yards.

During Tuesday's City Council meeting, council members approved an ordinance that bans parking your car on a residential lot or lawn.

You can no longer park on a surface that is not made of asphalt, concrete or brick.

There are exceptions, however.

Those come into play if your lot doesn't have an improved driveway or if your yard touches a street or alleyway that's less than 28 feet wide.

If that's not the case and you violate the ordinance, the City can fine you up to $500.