You can no longer park on front yards in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is putting a stop to parked cars in front yards.
During Tuesday's City Council meeting, council members approved an ordinance that bans parking your car on a residential lot or lawn.
You can no longer park on a surface that is not made of asphalt, concrete or brick.
There are exceptions, however.
Those come into play if your lot doesn't have an improved driveway or if your yard touches a street or alleyway that's less than 28 feet wide.
If that's not the case and you violate the ordinance, the City can fine you up to $500.
"What we are basing this on is the best practices of other cities," Tracy Cantu with neighborhood services said. "We modeled this after other cities and this is something that is complained about to code enforcement over many years as far as something that just creates and overall degradation of the neighborhood."