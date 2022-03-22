'Parklets' set to change the landscape of downtown Corpus Christi

The new renovation will help reach more patrons in the downtown area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Lucy’s Snackbar, Justin Gainan and his sister Jessica Gignac want residents and visitors of Corpus Christi to embrace changes coming to downtown.

“We're trying to raise the bar in Corpus Christi," Gainan said. "We're trying to be trying to like, embrace the culture that people people want a different type of experience and not the same old experiences.”

The change comes in the form of a 'parklet', which will help reach more patrons, contributing to the culture and community aspect of downtown.

“Bringing people to downtown, you know, your experience for Lucy's or anything starts with your trips, leaving the house,” Gainan said. “So, you know, what is that? what is the traffic light? what's the road? like? like, where are we on chaparral? You know, all of those things.”

It’s the little things, like catching the eye of drivers riding down the street. Seeing people enjoy dinner, chatting, laughing. The simple things in life and giving them something new to enjoy downtown.

“Like right now I'm looking at five, six people outside drinking a glass of champagne or prosecco,” Gainan said. “You know, having a yogurt bowl, this guy's drinking a coffee drawn right in his sketchbook, a couple of dishes over here that need to be bussed. I'm like, man, this is like, five people inside, but we've got seven people outside”

Alyssa Barrera Mason is the Executive Director of the Downtown Management District and couldn’t be happier with what’s in store for Corpus Christi residents.

“We're so excited and appreciative for the City to approve a pilot program for the parklet at Lucy's,” Barrera-Mason said. “Parklets are a program and a style of activity that was really pioneered during the COVID era to enable businesses to have a space for people to dine or spend time outside. And it was very important for businesses that didn't have a patio already built in.”

Corpus Christi is on its way to building culture downtown.

“Giving people that space outside so that we don't limit people to the inside of the space is really important,” Barrera-Mason said. “But additionally, by activating the street frets, we really turned downtown into the vibrant place that we all want it to be. So just having people outside on the sidewalk cafes really shows that there's activity outside on the street and that's really what we want to see downtown.”

The City is hoping to improve people’s communal experience, taking up one less parking space, can make the difference in bringing people together.