Colonial Pipeline restores gas flow following Ida

Colonial Pipeline said it restored flows to two pipelines that run from Houston to Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Oil companies began gradually to restart some of their refineries in Louisiana, and key fuel pipelines fully reopened, providing hopeful signs that the region’s crucial energy industry can soon recover from the blow of Hurricane Ida.

Exxon Mobil said its Hoover platform in the Gulf of Mexico suffered no storm damage, and crews were starting to resume normal operations. The company said its fuel terminal in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, restarted operations.

On the East Coast, Colonial Pipeline said it restored flows to two pipelines that run from Houston to Greensboro, North Carolina after crews had inspected the facilities.

Colonial Pipeline called the temporary shutdown "a precautionary and routine safety measure."

The gas company restarted the pipeline Monday night, and everything is back to normal.

