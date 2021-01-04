Part-time employee placed on administrative leave following allegations of inappropriate behavior at Mireles Elementary

The City of Corpus Christi is investigating and parents have been notified.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi announced that one of its part-time employees has been placed on administrative leave following allegations of inappropriate behavior in the After-Hour Kid Power Program at Mireles Elementary School.

The program, which was formerly named Latchkey until recently, offers an afterschool program, school break day camps, and summer camps for students, according to the city's website.

The city hasn't shared any details about who the person is or what exactly they're accusing of doing, but City Manager Peter Zanoni said the program continues to be safe for kids who are there for after school care and services.

Zanoni said the city is investigating and parents have been notified.

