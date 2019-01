Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Coastal Bend veterans affairs representatives want you to know that veteran benefits will not be affected by the government shutdown.

According to Nueces County Veterans Service representative Mario Longoria, Veterans Affairs is still fully operational and funded throughout the end of 2019.

Longoria said the only thing the shutdown is hurting is the national personnel records center in St. Louis, Missouri which houses every veteran's DD 214.

