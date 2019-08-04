CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sixth annual Easter Beeping Eggstravaganza for the Blind is almost here and one non-profit is asking for the community to help ring in the celebration.

The Easter egg hunt is filled with brightly colored Easter eggs that were designed to beep thanks to the Corpus Christi Bomb Squad so that participants can hunt eggs using their sense of hearing, rather than sight.

The South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind organizes the event each year and explained why it's important to get involved.

"Kids love to be around kids who are experiencing the same thing they are, and it's a great community for the parents," said Alana Manrow, director of public affairs and development for the South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind. "They get to share some of the tips that they've learned from their own children, and it's just a ton of fun."

The event takes place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Whataburger Field.

