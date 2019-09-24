CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's amazing what only a few inches of rain can do. Parts of Corpus Christi saw some street flooding associated with Tuesday morning's passing showers.

Cars had to push their way through the water at SPID and Everhart, with water reaching drivers' doors in some areas. The flooding wasn't isolated to Corpus Christi's southside, though. North Beach was another problem area.

Long after the rain had passed, there was still plenty of standing water. It's an issue people who live on the northwest side of North Beach said they deal with all the time. The area has been prone to flooding for years, and many residents said they are fed up.

Residents said the problem has to do with the drainage, and it's a mess that sticks around long after the rain.

"It's frustrating because we go weeks after the rain has already left most of North Beach area, we are still underwater," resident Hilda Quijas-Long said.

"The problem is, it's constantly here. Every couple of weeks we get a shower. It just stays wet. Just an influx of water constantly here on North Beach," resident Britt Murray said. "It's the lowest point on the island and holds the water."

"I've been here three years. This is the worst I've seen. It's real bad," resident Ernest Vela said. "I've tried to get people out there and do something for this block. They forget about everything."

A developer is hoping to bring a $40 million project to North Beach that would create a canal system to help with flooding concerns.

The City of Corpus Christi said Tuesday that storm water crews are always out maintaining ditches and inlets to clear them of debris. They said flooding issues can be reported by calling 361-826-2489.

